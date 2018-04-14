Blizzard Warning and Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A blizzard warning is in effect for several counties across the state.

The counties covered by the blizzard warning are: Adams, Antelope, Butler, Clay, Colfax, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton, Holt, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Platte, Polk, Seward, Webster, and York.

A blizzard warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday evening as blizzard conditions are expected in these areas. Wind gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. Snow totals will vary across the region with one to three inches expected in many southern and eastern counties and as much as six to nine inches expected in counties northern and western.

The majority of falling snow should end by mid-afternoon. Travel could be very dangerous to impossible. Damage to trees and power lines is likely. In

addition to snow and blowing snow, at least isolated pockets of light freezing rain are possible as well, resulting in a thin glaze of ice on untreated surfaces.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for several counties.

The counties covered by the winter weather advisory include: Cass, Gage, Jefferson, Lancaster, Pawnee, and Saline.

The advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Snow accumulations of two to four inches are possible along with minor ice accumulations. Winds may reach an access of 40 mph.

Road will be slippery, tree branches could fall causing power outages, and visibility is expected to be reduced at times.

For the latest travel conditions across the state you can check the NE 511 map.