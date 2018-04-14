LPD statement regarding arrests in connection with Edgar Union Jr. death

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister released the following statement after two arrests were made in connection with the shooting death of Edgar Union Jr.

The investigation into the death of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. led to the arrest of two 17-year-olds on Thursday evening. They were placed at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

Both were present during the incident in the 3800 block of South 47th Street on March 26, 2018, and have been arrested for accessory to second-degree murder.

Investigators are actively pursuing leads, continuing interviews and analyzing evidence. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.