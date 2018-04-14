UPDATE: 90 year-old missing Cedar County man found safe

UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol just confirmed 90 year-old Darrell Gowery has been found safe.

Where he was located has not been released.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Northeast Nebraska.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate, Darrell Gowery, who is a 90 years old, white male, approximately 5’ 10”" tall, approximately 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Gowery was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeved turtle neck with a gray vest and blue jeans.

He is known to drive a black 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up bearing Nebraska plate 13-427U and last known whereabouts was in the vicinity of Wynot, Nebraska, at approximately 12:00 p.m. on April 13, 2018.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department at 402-254-6884, immediately.