UPDATE: 90 year-old missing Cedar County man found safe

UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol just confirmed 90 year-old Darrell Gowery has been found safe.

Where he was located has not been released.

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Northeast Nebraska.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate, Darrell Gowery, who is a 90 years old, white male, approximately 5’ 10”" tall, approximately 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Gowery was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeved turtle neck with a gray vest and blue jeans.

He is known to drive a black 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up bearing Nebraska plate 13-427U and last known whereabouts was in the vicinity of Wynot, Nebraska, at approximately 12:00 p.m. on April 13, 2018.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department at 402-254-6884, immediately.

