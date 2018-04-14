The Food Bank of Lincoln distribution canceled due to weather

The Food Bank of Lincoln's Mobile Food Distribution scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled.

The event was scheduled to take place from 1-2 p.m. at The Bay Skate Park, 20th & Y Streets.

It has been canceled due to anticipated weather conditions and for the safety of those who would have attended.