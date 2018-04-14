LPS outdoor activities canceled, all others going on as planned - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPS outdoor activities canceled, all others going on as planned

LPS outdoor activities canceled, all others going on as planned

All Lincoln Public Schools outdoor athletic events are canceled.

All other LPS events planned inside are going on as planned, including prom.

LPS wants to remind you to drive safely when heading out for activities.

  • Travel conditions around the state

    Portions of I-80 west of Kearney are closed due to blizzard conditions. Travel is not recommended today, but if you must travel check the 511 map for the latest conditions.

  • Lincoln reverend Don Coleman dies at 80

     A funeral will be held Saturday, April 21st at Lincoln Berean Church near 70th and Highway 2. 

  • UPDATE: Blizzard warnings and watches posted for much of Nebraska

    A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 7p.m. Saturday for portions of North Central Nebraska.

