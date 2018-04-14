Lincoln Street Condition Update

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Northeast Nebraska. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate, Darrell Gowery, who is a 90 years old, white male, approximately 5’ 10”" tall, approximately 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Gowery was last seen wearing a navy bl...More >>
Portions of I-80 west of Kearney are closed due to blizzard conditions. Travel is not recommended today, but if you must travel check the 511 map for the latest conditions.More >>
A funeral will be held Saturday, April 21st at Lincoln Berean Church near 70th and Highway 2.More >>
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister released the following statement after two arrests were made in connection with the shooting death of Edgar Union Jr. The investigation into the death of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. led to the arrest of two 17-year-olds on Thursday evening. They were placed at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center. Both were present during the incident in the 3800 block of South 47th Street on March 2...More >>
A blizzard warning and a winter weather advisory remain in effect for much of the state until 7 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 7p.m. Saturday for portions of North Central Nebraska.More >>
“Hundreds of motorists have been stranded and power outages are reported in many communities,” Governor Ricketts said.More >>
A man is recovering right after getting hit in the head with a baseball bat. Lincoln Police say it happened a little after 1 A.M. when 4 men forced entry into a home on South 45th street.More >>
