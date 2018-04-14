Lincoln Street Condition Update

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Beginning at noon today, 20 City crews will pre-treat emergency snow routes, arterial streets and bridges with granular salt pre-wet with brine. The application is expected to be completed after 8 p.m. and crews will remain on patrol to monitor street conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. today. Rain transitioning to sleet and snow this afternoon is expected. High winds and snow accumulations up to 3 inches are possible. Driving conditions are currently normal, but drivers drivers are urged use caution as temperatures drop and snow develops.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.