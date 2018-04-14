Nebraska Football Practice Report 4/14

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska football team practiced for a little more than two hours on Saturday inside the Hawks Championship Center, working out in full pads. Saturday also marked the second day of the Nebraska Spring Coaches Clinic with more than 600 coaches in attendance in Lincoln.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander addressed the media afterward and updated the progress of the defense and Saturday’s work.

"We're just trying to clean things up today, get them to go faster," Chinander said of today's practice.

On the secondary, Chinander said "we haven't had major injuries back there, but we've had some guys knicked up and some sickness. So, we've had a lot of guys getting reps with ones and twos. To be honest, there's not really a depth chart jumping out at me yet. Everybody has to improve.

"You don't feel great about it when you look at the roster and there's only eight scholarship defensive backs. So, that's not a great feeling," he said of the secondary depth. "But, the guys that we have are playing good. Some of the guys that are walk ons are playing well right now. We'll get a couple more in the fall, so by the time the fall rolls around I think we'll have some decent depth there."

Chinander said he is excited for next Saturday’s spring game and the opportunity for the younger players to experience a packed Memorial Stadium.

"I think any time you get to run out of the tunnel and see the awesome fans we have and play in front of 91,000 people and hear the crowd, I think that's very cool. They're ready for that," Chinander said.

On his plan for the spring game, he said "To be honest with you, what I'm trying to do is not trick the offense. We could go out there and throw out all kinds of crazy stuff. I don't want to trick the offense. I want to get lined up, I want to see who knows their technique, I want to see who can block, I want to see who can tackle, period. So, that's what we're trying to do."

"The point for me is to get a fair evaluation in a game like atmosphere and see who can play with who and who can actually do it."

The Huskers will return to spring practice on Tuesday. Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game presented by First National Bank is set for Saturday, April 21 at Memorial Stadium.