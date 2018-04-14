Sunday’s Baseball and Softball Games Canceled

Posted By: Sports
Sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: NU Media Relations
Sunday’s baseball and softball games have both been canceled due to weather. Baseball was set to play Iowa at Hawks Field, while softball was set to play Purdue at Bowlin Stadium.
The baseball team returns to action on Tuesday night when the Huskers host Kansas State, starting at 6:35 p.m. (CT). The softball team travels to Minneapolis, Minn., next weekend to face Minnesota, starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. (CT).
