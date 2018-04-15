City Crews treating roads

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

An increase in snowfall just before midnight Saturday caused Public Works to change the number of crews from four to 20 that worked overnight to spread granular salt pre-wet with brine where necessary.

The material spreading operation is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. Sunday. Crews report treated streets as wet with normal driving conditions.

Untreated streets and sidewalks may be slick. Drivers are urged to use caution.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.