Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Road are Lincoln are wet or partially snow covered as snow fell overnight. Crews are out working and spreading salt, but drivers are still urged to use caution as roadways may be slick.

Good news for drivers heading out west, I-80 is back open after being shutdown from Grand Island to the Wyoming border Saturday due to blizzard conditions across the state.

I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha is reporting wet to partially snow covered conditions, again drivers are urged to use caution and allow extra time and stopping distance.

You can check the latest travel conditions across the state using the NE 511 app or check it out online by clicking here.