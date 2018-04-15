Cancellations due to weather

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Road are Lincoln are wet or partially snow covered as snow fell overnight. Crews are out working and spreading salt, but drivers are still urged to use caution as roadways may be slick. Good news for drivers heading out west, I-80 is back open after being shutdown from Grand Island to the Wyoming border Saturday due to blizzard conditions across the state. I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha is reporting wet to partially snow covered co...

