Electronic Recycling day held at local church

The weather has left over 100 people stranded, and conditions are so bad, Governor Ricketts has issued an Emergency Declaration.More >>
The material spreading operation is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. Sunday. Crews report treated streets as wet with normal driving conditions.More >>
A funeral will be held Saturday, April 21st at Lincoln Berean Church near 70th and Highway 2.More >>
Friends say Titterington's frequent runs to Starbucks often caused her to be late for class.More >>
Beginning at noon today, 20 City crews will pre-treat emergency snow routes, arterial streets and bridges with granular salt pre-wet with brine.More >>
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Northeast Nebraska. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate, Darrell Gowery, who is a 90 years old, white male, approximately 5’ 10”" tall, approximately 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Gowery was last seen wearing a navy bl...More >>
Predicted snowstorm causing postponements.More >>
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister released the following statement after two arrests were made in connection with the shooting death of Edgar Union Jr. The investigation into the death of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. led to the arrest of two 17-year-olds on Thursday evening. They were placed at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center. Both were present during the incident in the 3800 block of South 47th Street on March 2...More >>
