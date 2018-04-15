April 15th is Nebraska Holocaust Remembrance Day

Annual Holocaust Remembrance Day was observed at the Nebraska State Capitol building Sunday afternoon.

The ceremony included many different speakers, live music, poem readings and a candle lighting with survivors from across the state.

The keynote speaker, Jim Fried, has a very personal connection to the Holocaust.



"My parents both survived the death camp at Auschwitz, but much of our family was lost. So, I am involved in this because it is personally important to me that it never happen again," said Fried.

The ceremony remembered the six million Jews and millions of other who were murdered in Nazi Europe during World War II.

It also sought to honor those still living and their families who were affected, like their children and grandchildren.

"I am very grateful that we had such a tremendous showing here, there is a lot of interest and I hope it will continue, we all have an obligation to be heroic and do the right thing," said Fried.

There are 18 Holocaust survivors still living in Nebraska, with two residing right here in Lincoln.

The survivors in attendance each lit a candle for family members who were lost in the war.

Holocaust experts say ceremonies like this are an important reminder of those who endured the unimaginable.

"I think remembering is a key to our success as human beings. I think it was George Santayana who said "those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it," and that is why we're here today," said Fried.



Two additional candles were lit at the ceremony, one for the liberators of World War II, and one for people who are still seeking refuge from asylum.