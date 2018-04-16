Summer jobs available at Nebraska state parks - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Summer jobs available at Nebraska state parks

Summer jobs available at Nebraska state parks

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Two of Nebraska's most popular state parks are looking for seasonal employees to help operate the attractions this summer.

Applications are now being accepted for jobs at Eugene T. Mahoney and Platte River state parks in eastern Nebraska.

Having experience in landscaping, food service, heating and air conditioning or business is helpful. Some part-time positions could lead to full-time jobs.

More details about the job openings is available online at www.outdoornebraska.gov/workinapark .

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.