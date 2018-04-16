Grant to help Nebraska rural youth entrepreneurship program

This week in the Nebraska legislature a bill that could make the state a leader in the autonomous car industry, has made its way to Governor Pete Rickett’s desk.More >>
This week in the Nebraska legislature a bill that could make the state a leader in the autonomous car industry, has made its way to Governor Pete Rickett’s desk.More >>
Friends say Titterington's frequent runs to Starbucks often caused her to be late for class.More >>
Friends say Titterington's frequent runs to Starbucks often caused her to be late for class.More >>
The annual Holocaust Remembrance day was observed at the Nebraska state capitol building Sunday afternoon.More >>
The annual Holocaust Remembrance day was observed at the Nebraska state capitol building Sunday afternoon.More >>
One person was trapped in a vehicle and Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to extricate them.More >>
One person was trapped in a vehicle and Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to extricate them.More >>
A funeral will be held Saturday, April 21st at Lincoln Berean Church near 70th and Highway 2.More >>
A funeral will be held Saturday, April 21st at Lincoln Berean Church near 70th and Highway 2.More >>
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Northeast Nebraska. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate, Darrell Gowery, who is a 90 years old, white male, approximately 5’ 10”" tall, approximately 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Gowery was last seen wearing a navy bl...More >>
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Northeast Nebraska. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate, Darrell Gowery, who is a 90 years old, white male, approximately 5’ 10”" tall, approximately 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Gowery was last seen wearing a navy bl...More >>
The event was part of CHI Health's teddy bear clinic, held at the Lincoln Children's Museum. The kids picked a stuffed animal and got to see what happens when they go to the doctor.More >>
The event was part of CHI Health's teddy bear clinic, held at the Lincoln Children's Museum. The kids picked a stuffed animal and got to see what happens when they go to the doctor.More >>
The weather has left over 100 people stranded, and conditions are so bad, Governor Ricketts has issued an Emergency Declaration.More >>
The weather has left over 100 people stranded, and conditions are so bad, Governor Ricketts has issued an Emergency Declaration.More >>
"Computers, tablets, monitors, laptops cell phones, all kinds of stuff," said Jack Doerr, the President of Nebraska Recycling. Nebraska Recycles partnered with First Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln to host an electronics recycling event.More >>
"Computers, tablets, monitors, laptops cell phones, all kinds of stuff," said Jack Doerr, the President of Nebraska Recycling. Nebraska Recycles partnered with First Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln to host an electronics recycling event.More >>