Police responding to burglary in southeast Lincoln

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

Lincoln police responded to a burglary on the 4200 block of Lowell Ave. shortly after 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The caller said their alarm system went off after two people tried to break into the caller's attached garage.

The burglars fled on foot into the dark.

Lincoln police are on scene, have a perimeter set, and a K-9 track in progress.

This is a developing story, we will have more updates as they come available.