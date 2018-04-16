ZZ TOP coming to Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl

This week in the Nebraska legislature a bill that could make the state a leader in the autonomous car industry, has made its way to Governor Pete Rickett’s desk.More >>
Friends say Titterington's frequent runs to Starbucks often caused her to be late for class.More >>
"Computers, tablets, monitors, laptops cell phones, all kinds of stuff," said Jack Doerr, the President of Nebraska Recycling. Nebraska Recycles partnered with First Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln to host an electronics recycling event.More >>
A funeral will be held Saturday, April 21st at Lincoln Berean Church near 70th and Highway 2.More >>
The annual Holocaust Remembrance day was observed at the Nebraska state capitol building Sunday afternoon.More >>
Mostly sunny & milder today but still cooler than normal...More >>
Married band mates Cole Randall and Shpresa Lleshaj discuss how they met through music and draw inspiration through even the dark times of their relationshipMore >>
