No injuries, damage reported in Nebraska prison disturbance

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputies made a large drug bust at mile marker 397 on I-80 Saturday. A captain with the department said deputies pulled over 22-year-old Joseph Sierra-Quezada for an improper lane change. During the traffic stop the deputy smelled marijuana and could see cannabis edibles in the vehicle. A search found a THC vapor pen, cannabis edible cookies and 114 pounds of high grade marijuana vacuum...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A 78-year-old woman was nearly scammed out of $495. Police said the Lincoln woman reported that a pop-up window on her computer told her the computer had a virus. She believed it was real and allowed a company to access her computer. She then used her credit card to pay the company for their services, $495. Police said she soon realized it was a scam and she contacted her credit card company to stop t...More >>
Federal authorities say another mild earthquake has occurred under central Nebraska.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 38-year-old Bronson Birdow was arrested early Saturday morning after police pulled him over for an improper turn near 17th and B street. Police said Birdow had a suspended drivers license with a history of failing to comply, so he was taken into custody. Police found a loaded 9mm handgun and a scale with cocaine residue in the vehicle. Birdow is a convicted felon for unlawful transport of firearms out of Lou...More >>
This week in the Nebraska legislature a bill that could make the state a leader in the autonomous car industry, has made its way to Governor Pete Rickett’s desk.More >>
Friends say Titterington's frequent runs to Starbucks often caused her to be late for class.More >>
The mother of a former Nebraska prison guard has been accused of throwing away evidence against her son.More >>
Mostly sunny & milder today but still cooler than normal...More >>
