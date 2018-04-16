Police make arrest for weapons, drugs after improper turn

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

38-year-old Bronson Birdow was arrested early Saturday morning after police pulled him over for an improper turn near 17th and B street.

Police said Birdow had a suspended drivers license with a history of failing to comply, so he was taken into custody. Police found a loaded 9mm handgun and a scale with cocaine residue in the vehicle.

Birdow is a convicted felon for unlawful transport of firearms out of Louisiana, and therefore not allowed to own a firearm.

He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension and cited for improper turn and no valid registration.