Another mild central Nebraska earthquake reported

STAPLETON, Neb. (AP)

Federal authorities say another mild earthquake has occurred under central Nebraska.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the latest occurred around 6:40 p.m. Sunday about 3 miles under the surface 20 miles east-southeast of Stapleton, not far from Arnold.

It was rated a 2.6 magnitude temblor.

It was the area's fifth quake in a week. No damage or injuries have been reported.