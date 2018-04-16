LSO has another big drug bust on I-80

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputies made a large drug bust at mile marker 397 on I-80 Saturday.

A captain with the department said deputies pulled over 22-year-old Joseph Sierra-Quezada for an improper lane change. During the traffic stop the deputy smelled marijuana and could see cannabis edibles in the vehicle.

A search found a THC vapor pen, cannabis edible cookies and 114 pounds of high grade marijuana vacuum sealed in duffel bags. The deputy also found more than $400 cash.

The Iowa man was lodged for two warrants out of Iowa, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of money while violating Nebraska controlled substance laws, not having a tax stamp, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and he was given a written warning for the improper lane change.