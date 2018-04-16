Computer virus scam almost costs Lincoln woman $500

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A 78-year-old woman was nearly scammed out of $495.

Police said the Lincoln woman reported that a pop-up window on her computer told her the computer had a virus. She believed it was real and allowed a company to access her computer.

She then used her credit card to pay the company for their services, $495.

Police said she soon realized it was a scam and she contacted her credit card company to stop the payment.