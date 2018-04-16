LES scammers strike again, costing woman $700

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Police said another case of an LES scam was reported Friday.

The 34-year-old Lincoln business owner reported she received a call from a man claiming to be with Lincoln Electric System (LES). The man told her she needed to make an immediate payment of $740 in Green Dot cash cards or her power would be turned off.

The victim believed in was real because she had recently gotten a shut-off warning letter from LES.

Police said the victim's assistant learned it was a scam and called the number back, the man told her he was in Africa, admitted it was a scam and taunted the victim.

LES released a message saying they do not collect payments from customers in person at their homes or businesses or call customers asking for immediate payment.

If you think you've been contacted by a scammer, don't give them any information and contact law enforcement immediately. To verify the status of your LES account, visit LES.com, call 402-475-4211 or visit their office at 1040 O street.