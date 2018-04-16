Lincoln City Council approves new sports facility

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputies made a large drug bust at mile marker 397 on I-80 Saturday. A captain with the department said deputies pulled over 22-year-old Joseph Sierra-Quezada for an improper lane change. During the traffic stop the deputy smelled marijuana and could see cannabis edibles in the vehicle. A search found a THC vapor pen, cannabis edible cookies and 114 pounds of high grade marijuana vacuum...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A 78-year-old woman was nearly scammed out of $495. Police said the Lincoln woman reported that a pop-up window on her computer told her the computer had a virus. She believed it was real and allowed a company to access her computer. She then used her credit card to pay the company for their services, $495. Police said she soon realized it was a scam and she contacted her credit card company to stop t...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln Police have arrested two teens in connection to the homicide of Edgar Union Jr. Americle Fuqua and Perrion Bluford, both 17-years-old, are believed to be accessories in the crime. Court documents said Fuqua may have driven the shooter and others away from the scene. The arrest affidavit also said Fuqua initially lied about being at the scene, and leaving alone, which may have allowed the shooter to get awa...More >>
Federal authorities say another mild earthquake has occurred under central Nebraska.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 38-year-old Bronson Birdow was arrested early Saturday morning after police pulled him over for an improper turn near 17th and B street. Police said Birdow had a suspended drivers license with a history of failing to comply, so he was taken into custody. Police found a loaded 9mm handgun and a scale with cocaine residue in the vehicle. Birdow is a convicted felon for unlawful transport of firearms out of Lou...More >>
Friends say Titterington's frequent runs to Starbucks often caused her to be late for class.More >>
The mother of a former Nebraska prison guard has been accused of throwing away evidence against her son.More >>
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsMore >>
