Military and Veteran Career Fair April 19th

Department of Labor News Release:

Lincoln to Host Military and Veteran Career Fair April 19

Event Will Feature 30 Employers

LINCOLN - Lincoln will host a military and veteran career fair and hiring event on Thursday, April 19 at the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System located at 600 South 70th Street. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to all active duty service members, Guard, Reserve, veterans, their spouses, and working age dependents.

Nebraska is home to approximately 133,000 veterans, over 5,500 active duty service members, over 4,300 members of the Nebraska National Guard, and hundreds of Reserve personnel. “I am proud of their contributions during their military service and in their post-military careers,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “Nebraska employers continue to see the value of bringing veterans into their companies and offer an abundant array of career opportunities.”

In conjunction with the hiring event, job seekers may attend a hiring workshop hosted by the Nebraska Department of Labor. The workshop will be offered Wednesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and again Thursday, April 19, 2017 at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Topics covered at the workshop will include best practices for engaging with employers, making a positive and memorable first impression, and creating marketable resumes. Attendees, and those who would like resume assistance and are unable to attend, are encouraged to email their resume to H2HNebraska@gmail.com prior to the event.

“The workshop is intended to prepare job seekers not only for this career fair, but also for long-term success in translating their military skills into the civilian job market,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin.

Resumes will be accepted at the career fair and interviews may be conducted on site. Veterans can register for free for the events online through https://career-fair.eventbrite.com to enter a drawing for a gift card.

The career fair is hosted by EmployLNK with the City of Lincoln, Lincoln Community Foundation, the Nebraska Department of Labor, and the VA Nebraska – Western Iowa Health Care System.