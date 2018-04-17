Military and Veteran Career Fair April 19th

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com I-80 eastbound near Seward is closed after a fiery crash. There are reports of serious injuries involved in the crash but we haven't been able to confirm any further information at this time. As the picture details, the crash involved multiple vehicles. We have a reporter at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com I-80 eastbound near Seward is closed after a fiery crash. There are reports of serious injuries involved in the crash but we haven't been able to confirm any further information at this time. As the picture details, the crash involved multiple vehicles. We have a reporter at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.More >>
After running several half marathons she took on the challenge of finishing 26 point two miles, a full marathon. She ran her first Lincoln marathon two years ago.More >>
After running several half marathons she took on the challenge of finishing 26 point two miles, a full marathon. She ran her first Lincoln marathon two years ago.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol and Seward County Sheriff's office have released new information about the two crashes.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol and Seward County Sheriff's office have released new information about the two crashes.More >>
Download the Channel 8 KLKN-TV app from the App Store or Google Play.More >>
Access weather radar, local news and sports headlines, today's forecast and more with the Channel 8 KLKN-TV App.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>