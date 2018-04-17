Keystone XL Pipeline developers to meet with landowners - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline plans to meet with landowners along its planned route through Nebraska this week and will start surveying for the project in Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana.

TransCanada Inc. spokesman Matt John says the company will visit all landowners along the proposed route with financial offers. Company officials are forging ahead despite a pending lawsuit that could overturn a Nebraska commission's decision to green-light the project.

