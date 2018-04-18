Traffic stop leads to arrest - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Rachael Miner

rminer@klkntv.com

Early Tuesday morning a Lincoln Police officer stopped a 1998 Acura near 21st Street over for failing to stop at a stop sign at O Street.

The vehicle had a fictitious Iowa license plate that belonged to a red Ford Ranger pickup. The driver said she was not sure how to plates got on her vehicle.

The passenger, 27-year-old Louis Briones, provided a false name to the officer and was found to have a felony probation warrant out of Madison County, Nebraska.

Briones ran from officers and was caught in the lot of Weird Wally’s Used Cars.

He was taken into custody and arrested for the warrant, making a false statement to a police officer, and refusing to comply with the order of a police officer.

The driver was cited for fictitious plates, no insurance, no seat belt, a muffler violation, and violating a stop sign.

