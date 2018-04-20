17-year-old arrest in connection with first-degree murder - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

17-year-old arrest in connection with first-degree murder

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman in a Walmart parking lot just north of Omaha.

Police said in a news release Thursday that the teen was arrested earlier in the day on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder. The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

Police said they were still searching for a 19-year-old man also charged in a warrant with first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred at the Irvington store lot a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday, killing 21-year-old Kayviaun Nelson. Police say she was involved in a dispute elsewhere in Omaha and it culminated in the parking lot.

Police say she was sitting behind the wheel of her sport utility vehicle when she was shot.

