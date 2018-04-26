Owen Jensen

Owen grew up in Wisconsin, along the beautiful, rugged shores of Lake Michigan. He swam in that frigid, deep lake as a boy, and says, “You don't know what cold is until you've jumped in there.” He was also a lifeguard on the big lake as a teen, but few people swam in it, so he spent a lot of summer days just staring at the water. "I got paid to sit in a chair."

Owen has been in the news business since graduating Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin back in 1992, with a few side jobs in between, (including acting in some TV commercials, which he says was interesting.) He has also worked as a reporter in Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. He calls it his Midwest tour!

He's been living with his family in Nebraska since 2011 and is very excited to be working at Channel 8 KLKN-TV, telling the stories important to all of us. Owen says, “It doesn't matter what platform; TV, smartphones, desktop computers, I-pads, anchoring and reporting is what I really enjoy doing.” The best thing about anchoring and reporting news he says is staying in the know. “I like to know what's going on in the world. It's that simple really,” he adds. Owen joined Channel 8 Eyewitness News in April of 2018. You can watch him weekdays at 5AM, 6AM and 11AM.



When he doesn’t have a tie and makeup on, you can catch him hanging with his family and four kids, running long distances for exercise, umpiring youth baseball, reading, and just “Enjoying the life God has given me. I'm blessed."



Viewers can send him an email at ojensen@klkntv.com . “I'd love to hear what's on your mind,” says Owen. "Everyone has a story."