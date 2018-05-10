The Best of the Class of 2018 from Channel 8 KLKN-TV

The Best of the Class of 2018 Honored on KLKNTV.com - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

With caps and gowns in hand, some of the top high school students in the area posed for pictures with their peers and shared a luncheon specifically held in their honor. The area's top students representing their high schools were honored at the 15th Annual Best of the Class held at The Lied Center for Performing Arts, on Thursday, May 10.

In the morning, students interacted with other students as Channel 8 KLKN-TV camera crews recorded them to be incorporated into Best of the Class commercial announcements, which will air on Channel 8 KLKN-TV.  Students posed for a group picture before being treated to a short program and a luncheon catered by Raising Cane's.  The luncheon program was hosted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News anchors Rod Fowler and Megan Conway.  The featured speaker was Aaron Davis, who was a defensive back for the 1994 Nebraska Cornhusker Championship football team and is now a motivational speaker.

The Lied Center for Performing Arts, Raising Cane's, Graham Tire, Pepsi, and Gordman's sponsored the event along with Channel 8 KLKN-TV.  

See below for the list of the names of the students honored and their high school. 

 Name - School 

Preston Acton - Southern High School 

Logan Adam - Crete High School 

Noha Algahimi - Lincoln Southeast High School 

Madison Baker - Cross County High School 

Adeline Beals - Meridian High School 

Alyssa Belitz - Central City High School 

Kelsey Bigelow - Exeter-Milligan High School 

Alysa Biggs - Seward High School 

Makenna Bird - Dorchester High School 

Katie Bloom - Hampton High School 

Mabry Brank - Lincoln High School 

Sara Broad - Malcolm High School 

Jadyn Cattau - Aurora High School 

Ellen Dexter - Raymond Central High School 

Hung Dinh - Parkview Christian 

Alexis Eller - Cross County High School 

Breanna Epp - Lincoln Northeast High School 

Lilia Fromm - Lincoln High School 

Rachel Gerdes - Waverly High School 

Caleb Giesler - Waverly High School 

Ashley Griffee - Fairbury High School 

Brayden Haberman - Centennial High School 

Taylor Hageman - Grand Island Northwest High School 

Harrison Hall - Lincoln Southeast High School 

Jackson Hardin - David City High School 

Yuqi He Lincoln - Christian High School 

Katelyn Hill - Grand Island Senior High School 

Kaylie Hill - Lincoln Northeast High School 

Amber Hollister - Adams Central High School 

Gannen Ingalls - Shelby-Rising City High School 

Reagan Janzen - Gilter High School 

JadeLyn Jarchow - Thayer Central High School 

Makenna Jensen - Superior High School 

Erin Johnson - Meridian High School 

Julia Jones - Hampton High School 

Sarah Kelle - Seward High School 

Carter Kent - Crete High School 

Maria Kercher - Parkview Christian 

Whitley Kleveland - Beatrice High School 

Claire Kubicek - Friend High School 

Ryan Lampe - Lincoln North Star High School 

William Lavelle - Centennial High School 

Jae Hyun Lim - Lincoln Southwest High School 

Jesse Lin - Lincoln East High School 

Sophia Linnemann - Tri County High School 

Brent Lucke - Grand Island Northwest High School 

Zoe Luke - College View Academy 

Abby Mason - Freeman High School 

Emiline McGennis - Central City High School 

Zoe McKnight - Dorchester High School 

Cora Menke - Palmer High School 

Shruti Mishra - Lincoln East High School 

Patrick Murphy - Exeter-Milligan High School 

Emily Niemeier - Heartland Lutheran High School 

Rachael Oatman - Lincoln Christian High School 

Shyla Oberhauser - Twin River High School 

Macy Ohlde - Fairbury High School 

Jessica Osterhaus - Freeman High School 

Daniel Petersen - Deshler High School 

Logan Pfeiffer - Friend High School 

Alexa Preissler - Gilter High School 

Alejandro Rendon - Grand Island Senior High School 

Rebecca Ringer - Pius X High School 

Madelyn Rinkol - Twin River High School 

Trevin Saathoff - Southern High School 

Natalie Scholz - Pius X High School 

Spencer Schmidt - Diller-Odell High School 

Adam Schultis - Diller-Odell High School 

Amanda Schultz - Deshler High School 

Brandie Simonsen - Superior High School 

Cooper Smith - Tri County High School 

HayleySteinbauer - Lincoln Lutheran High School 

Madison Stover - Raymond Central High School 

Calla Sullivan - Norris High School 

Nicole Swartzendruber - Shickley High School 

Kenna Swertzic - Fullerton High School 

Mark Thurston - Silver Lake High School 

Bridget Tranmer - Wilber-Clatonia High School 

Isabelle Vanderneck - Heartland Community High School 

Madisyn Warrelmann - Malcolm High School 

Nathan Watson - College View Academy 

Vanessa Wergin - Aurora High School 

Christopher Wieskamp - Norris High School 

Duncan Works - Lincoln Southwest High School 

Lodge Xiao - Lincoln North Star High School 

Taylor Zehendner - Heartland Lutheran High School 

Rebecca Ziems - Lincoln Lutheran High School 

