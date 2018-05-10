The Best of the Class of 2018 from Channel 8 KLKN-TV

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com
With caps and gowns in hand, some of the top high school students in the area posed for pictures with their peers and shared a luncheon specifically held in their honor. The area's top students representing their high schools were honored at the 15th Annual Best of the Class held at The Lied Center for Performing Arts, on Thursday, May 10.
In the morning, students interacted with other students as Channel 8 KLKN-TV camera crews recorded them to be incorporated into Best of the Class commercial announcements, which will air on Channel 8 KLKN-TV. Students posed for a group picture before being treated to a short program and a luncheon catered by Raising Cane's. The luncheon program was hosted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News anchors Rod Fowler and Megan Conway. The featured speaker was Aaron Davis, who was a defensive back for the 1994 Nebraska Cornhusker Championship football team and is now a motivational speaker.
The Lied Center for Performing Arts, Raising Cane's, Graham Tire, Pepsi, and Gordman's sponsored the event along with Channel 8 KLKN-TV.
See below for the list of the names of the students honored and their high school.
Name - School
Preston Acton - Southern High School
Logan Adam - Crete High School
Noha Algahimi - Lincoln Southeast High School
Madison Baker - Cross County High School
Adeline Beals - Meridian High School
Alyssa Belitz - Central City High School
Kelsey Bigelow - Exeter-Milligan High School
Alysa Biggs - Seward High School
Makenna Bird - Dorchester High School
Katie Bloom - Hampton High School
Mabry Brank - Lincoln High School
Sara Broad - Malcolm High School
Jadyn Cattau - Aurora High School
Ellen Dexter - Raymond Central High School
Hung Dinh - Parkview Christian
Alexis Eller - Cross County High School
Breanna Epp - Lincoln Northeast High School
Lilia Fromm - Lincoln High School
Rachel Gerdes - Waverly High School
Caleb Giesler - Waverly High School
Ashley Griffee - Fairbury High School
Brayden Haberman - Centennial High School
Taylor Hageman - Grand Island Northwest High School
Harrison Hall - Lincoln Southeast High School
Jackson Hardin - David City High School
Yuqi He Lincoln - Christian High School
Katelyn Hill - Grand Island Senior High School
Kaylie Hill - Lincoln Northeast High School
Amber Hollister - Adams Central High School
Gannen Ingalls - Shelby-Rising City High School
Reagan Janzen - Gilter High School
JadeLyn Jarchow - Thayer Central High School
Makenna Jensen - Superior High School
Erin Johnson - Meridian High School
Julia Jones - Hampton High School
Sarah Kelle - Seward High School
Carter Kent - Crete High School
Maria Kercher - Parkview Christian
Whitley Kleveland - Beatrice High School
Claire Kubicek - Friend High School
Ryan Lampe - Lincoln North Star High School
William Lavelle - Centennial High School
Jae Hyun Lim - Lincoln Southwest High School
Jesse Lin - Lincoln East High School
Sophia Linnemann - Tri County High School
Brent Lucke - Grand Island Northwest High School
Zoe Luke - College View Academy
Abby Mason - Freeman High School
Emiline McGennis - Central City High School
Zoe McKnight - Dorchester High School
Cora Menke - Palmer High School
Shruti Mishra - Lincoln East High School
Patrick Murphy - Exeter-Milligan High School
Emily Niemeier - Heartland Lutheran High School
Rachael Oatman - Lincoln Christian High School
Shyla Oberhauser - Twin River High School
Macy Ohlde - Fairbury High School
Jessica Osterhaus - Freeman High School
Daniel Petersen - Deshler High School
Logan Pfeiffer - Friend High School
Alexa Preissler - Gilter High School
Alejandro Rendon - Grand Island Senior High School
Rebecca Ringer - Pius X High School
Madelyn Rinkol - Twin River High School
Trevin Saathoff - Southern High School
Natalie Scholz - Pius X High School
Spencer Schmidt - Diller-Odell High School
Adam Schultis - Diller-Odell High School
Amanda Schultz - Deshler High School
Brandie Simonsen - Superior High School
Cooper Smith - Tri County High School
HayleySteinbauer - Lincoln Lutheran High School
Madison Stover - Raymond Central High School
Calla Sullivan - Norris High School
Nicole Swartzendruber - Shickley High School
Kenna Swertzic - Fullerton High School
Mark Thurston - Silver Lake High School
Bridget Tranmer - Wilber-Clatonia High School
Isabelle Vanderneck - Heartland Community High School
Madisyn Warrelmann - Malcolm High School
Nathan Watson - College View Academy
Vanessa Wergin - Aurora High School
Christopher Wieskamp - Norris High School
Duncan Works - Lincoln Southwest High School
Lodge Xiao - Lincoln North Star High School
Taylor Zehendner - Heartland Lutheran High School
Rebecca Ziems - Lincoln Lutheran High School
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.