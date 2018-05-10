The Best of the Class of 2018 from Channel 8 KLKN-TV

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

With caps and gowns in hand, some of the top high school students in the area posed for pictures with their peers and shared a luncheon specifically held in their honor. The area's top students representing their high schools were honored at the 15th Annual Best of the Class held at The Lied Center for Performing Arts, on Thursday, May 10.

In the morning, students interacted with other students as Channel 8 KLKN-TV camera crews recorded them to be incorporated into Best of the Class commercial announcements, which will air on Channel 8 KLKN-TV. Students posed for a group picture before being treated to a short program and a luncheon catered by Raising Cane's. The luncheon program was hosted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News anchors Rod Fowler and Megan Conway. The featured speaker was Aaron Davis, who was a defensive back for the 1994 Nebraska Cornhusker Championship football team and is now a motivational speaker.

The Lied Center for Performing Arts, Raising Cane's, Graham Tire, Pepsi, and Gordman's sponsored the event along with Channel 8 KLKN-TV.

See below for the list of the names of the students honored and their high school.

Name - School

Preston Acton - Southern High School

Logan Adam - Crete High School

Noha Algahimi - Lincoln Southeast High School

Madison Baker - Cross County High School

Adeline Beals - Meridian High School

Alyssa Belitz - Central City High School

Kelsey Bigelow - Exeter-Milligan High School

Alysa Biggs - Seward High School

Makenna Bird - Dorchester High School

Katie Bloom - Hampton High School

Mabry Brank - Lincoln High School

Sara Broad - Malcolm High School

Jadyn Cattau - Aurora High School

Ellen Dexter - Raymond Central High School

Hung Dinh - Parkview Christian

Alexis Eller - Cross County High School

Breanna Epp - Lincoln Northeast High School

Lilia Fromm - Lincoln High School

Rachel Gerdes - Waverly High School

Caleb Giesler - Waverly High School

Ashley Griffee - Fairbury High School

Brayden Haberman - Centennial High School

Taylor Hageman - Grand Island Northwest High School

Harrison Hall - Lincoln Southeast High School

Jackson Hardin - David City High School

Yuqi He Lincoln - Christian High School

Katelyn Hill - Grand Island Senior High School

Kaylie Hill - Lincoln Northeast High School

Amber Hollister - Adams Central High School

Gannen Ingalls - Shelby-Rising City High School

Reagan Janzen - Gilter High School

JadeLyn Jarchow - Thayer Central High School

Makenna Jensen - Superior High School

Erin Johnson - Meridian High School

Julia Jones - Hampton High School

Sarah Kelle - Seward High School

Carter Kent - Crete High School

Maria Kercher - Parkview Christian

Whitley Kleveland - Beatrice High School

Claire Kubicek - Friend High School

Ryan Lampe - Lincoln North Star High School

William Lavelle - Centennial High School

Jae Hyun Lim - Lincoln Southwest High School

Jesse Lin - Lincoln East High School

Sophia Linnemann - Tri County High School

Brent Lucke - Grand Island Northwest High School

Zoe Luke - College View Academy

Abby Mason - Freeman High School

Emiline McGennis - Central City High School

Zoe McKnight - Dorchester High School

Cora Menke - Palmer High School

Shruti Mishra - Lincoln East High School

Patrick Murphy - Exeter-Milligan High School

Emily Niemeier - Heartland Lutheran High School

Rachael Oatman - Lincoln Christian High School

Shyla Oberhauser - Twin River High School

Macy Ohlde - Fairbury High School

Jessica Osterhaus - Freeman High School

Daniel Petersen - Deshler High School

Logan Pfeiffer - Friend High School

Alexa Preissler - Gilter High School

Alejandro Rendon - Grand Island Senior High School

Rebecca Ringer - Pius X High School

Madelyn Rinkol - Twin River High School

Trevin Saathoff - Southern High School

Natalie Scholz - Pius X High School

Spencer Schmidt - Diller-Odell High School

Adam Schultis - Diller-Odell High School

Amanda Schultz - Deshler High School

Brandie Simonsen - Superior High School

Cooper Smith - Tri County High School

HayleySteinbauer - Lincoln Lutheran High School

Madison Stover - Raymond Central High School

Calla Sullivan - Norris High School

Nicole Swartzendruber - Shickley High School

Kenna Swertzic - Fullerton High School

Mark Thurston - Silver Lake High School

Bridget Tranmer - Wilber-Clatonia High School

Isabelle Vanderneck - Heartland Community High School

Madisyn Warrelmann - Malcolm High School

Nathan Watson - College View Academy

Vanessa Wergin - Aurora High School

Christopher Wieskamp - Norris High School

Duncan Works - Lincoln Southwest High School

Lodge Xiao - Lincoln North Star High School

Taylor Zehendner - Heartland Lutheran High School

Rebecca Ziems - Lincoln Lutheran High School