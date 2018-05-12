Tupper Collects Big Ten Bronze Medal on Day Two

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Bloomington, Ind. - Nebraska junior Toni Tupper earned a bronze medal in the women's shot put, while four other Huskers earned podium finishes on Saturday, the second day of the Big Ten Championships at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex.

After nine scored events of 21, the Nebraska women sit seventh with 28 points, while the Husker men are ninth with 17 points after seven events.

Tupper earned the bronze medal and scored six team points for the Husker women with a season-best throw of 54-2 3/4 (16.53m) on her final attempt in the shot put. The bronze medal marked her first outdoor medal and her third outdoor podium finish, and it is her third Big Ten medal overall after winning bronze at the Big Ten Indoor Championships in each of the last two seasons.

A pair of Huskers finished on the podium in the women's long jump, as freshman Ieva Turke took fourth and junior Shylia Riley placed fifth. Turke, a freshman from Tukums, Latvia, scored points for Nebraska in her first Big Ten Outdoor Championships, as she set a PR with a jump of 20-7 (6.27m). Turke also placed fourth in the triple jump in the Big Ten Indoor Championships this season. Riley also scored points in her first Big Ten Outdoor Championships, as she posted a jump of 20-4 1/2 (6.21m) on her fifth attempt.

In the decathlon, Cale Wagner earned his second Big Ten Outdoor Championships podium finish, as he placed sixth with 7,102 points. He also took eighth as a freshman in 2016, and took eighth in the heptathlon in this season's Big Ten Indoor Championships. Wagner posted a personal best in the javelin at 181-10 (55.42m) to take fourth in the event, and led the Huskers in the final event with a fourth-place finish in the 1,500m in 4:55.49. He set two PRs and a season best in individual events at the meet.

Zach Podraza also scored a point for the Huskers in the decathlon, as he earned an eighth-place finish in his first Big Ten Championships with a PR score of 6,850. Podraza posted a 10-foot PR in the discus to take fourth with a throw of 130-7 (39.81m), and led the Big Red with a second-place finish in the javelin with a throw of 185-3 (56.47m) and a fifth place finish in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.50. He also cleared a height of 14-1 ¼ (4.30m) in the pole vault for a fourth-place finish. Podraza set PRs in three individual events, and added a season best in addition to his personal-best overall score.

Husker hurdlers took the top two spots in Saturday's prelims of the men's 110m hurdles, as Big Ten Indoor 60m Hurdles Champion Antoine Lloyd posted the fastest qualifying time of 13.67, while Luke Siedhoff won his heat with a PR time of 13.76.

Lakayla Harris advanced to Sunday's final in the women's 100m, as she posted the fifth-best qualifying time on Saturday with a time of 11.56. Jasmine Barge advanced in the women's 100m hurdles with the eighth-best qualifying time, as she posted a time of 13.62.

Moujtaba Mohammed posted the second-fastest time in qualifying with a season-best 1:48.25 in the men's 800m to advance to Sunday's final, while Ty Moss will join him in the 800m final with a qualifying time of 1:50.10.

In the women's high jump, Lara Omerzu placed ninth and Reka Czuth took 10th as both cleared a bar of 5-7 1/4 (1.71m). Nick Coghill took ninth in the men's shot put with a throw of 57-6 1/4 (17.53m).

Judi Jones placed 13th in the women's 3,000m steeplechase with a time of 10:42.54, while Elsa Forsberg took 16th with a PR time of 10:50.60 to improve upon the 10th-fastest time in NU program history. Peter Spinks led the Huskers with a time of 9:15.56 in the men's 3,000m steeplechase, as he placed 11th.

The Big Ten Championships conclude Sunday, with field events beginning at 10 a.m. (CT) and running events getting started at 11:45 a.m. A live stream will be available to subscribers at both FloTrack and BTN Plus, and live results will be available through FloTrack.