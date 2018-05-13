UPDATE: Teen who fell into the creek is awake and in stable con - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Teen who fell into the creek is awake and in stable condition

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Pierce Georlett
pgeorlett@klkntv.com

UPDATE: Officials say the teenage girl that fell into a creek Saturday night is awake.  She is listed in stable condition and expected to recover.

__________________________________________________________________

A teenage girl is still in a Lincoln hospital listed in critical condition after being found in a creek last night. We talked with Lincoln police and they're still trying to figure out what caused the Lincoln teen to fall, and nearly drown. She was found in a creek near 7th and superior around 5 o'clock last night.

She was breathing when crews rushed her to the hospital, but was unconscious.

Police tell me they were hoping to talk with her today to figure out what happened, but she still hasn't regained consciousness.

Officials say it's likely she was playing on a tree limb that went out into the water and fell in.

Right now police say there's no signs of fowl play, but they are still investigating.

This is a developing story.

We'll bring you more information when it becomes available.

