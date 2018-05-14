You're Invited to Tony N' Tina's Wedding at The Lied.

You are cordially invited to this extravaganza event! A hilarious combination of Saturday Night Live, The Hangover and Bridesmaids, Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding is a one-of-a-kind night of entertainment – an immersive theatrical production staged as an evening of nuptials for two Italian-American families. Loosely scripted and mostly improvised, it invites the audience to actively participate in all the festivities including the ceremony, reception, Italian buffet dinner, a delicious piece of wedding cake, fun dances, bouquet toss and a few surprises too! Each night is a different and fun-filled performance! Be part of the wedding party and join us for this comical, interactive, dinner theatre production!

There are 12 performances starting May 31 and going through June 10. To learn more about this Lied Center and TADA Theatre collaboration and ticket information, go to https://www.liedcenter.org/event/tony-n-tinas-wedding.