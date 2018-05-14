Abused animals receive a new home

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

We also have good news for dozens of animals who now have a new home.

All of these animals including horses, donkeys, and llamas. They are at the center of an animal cruelty case.

Last month Dawson County Deputies say they found more than 60 animal carcasses on an Overton farm.

They say other animals showed signs of malnutrition.

People from across Nebraska came to the Lexington auction room to adopt some of the animals and give them a better life.

Chad Dauer attended the auction and said, "they get spoiled at my place. I have a lot of hay and we'll just take care of them."

Close to 100 animals will now have a new home.

The three people who lived on the farm are currently being held at the Dawson County Jail on suspicion of felony cruelty and neglect to animals.*

They're expected to be back in court June 25th.