Multiple Sclerosis awareness raises over $33,000

Hundreds of people laced up their shoes this morning to raise awareness and money for multiple sclerosis.

There was a one mile and three mile walk at Holmes lake.

Some people battling the disease say this opportunity to walk together is inspiring.

"Never stop your life. Yes it's a diagnosis, but it's really just another chapter. Another chapter in your life to do something with the illness to make a difference in people's lives”, said Daryl Kuchera a multiple sclerosis patient.

More than $33,000 was raised today for MS research.

They passed their goal by more than 7–thousand dollars.

