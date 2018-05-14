LFR hosts fun at the zoo - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LFR hosts fun at the zoo Lincoln News

LFR hosts fun at the zoo

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Some local kids are learning how a fire truck and police car operate thanks to the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

There's a big turnout for the annual Lincoln fire and rescue's annual fun run at the zoo.

There were several activities including a mile ran or walk around the zoo.

Officer Sara Genoways with the Lincoln Police Dept. said, "I think it's always great to have that positive light to have the time to interact with our community and let them ask us questions and see all of our cool new equipment."

These kids also learned about the importance of smoke detectors and what to do when you call 911.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

  • A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>
    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>

  • Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.