LFR hosts fun at the zoo

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Some local kids are learning how a fire truck and police car operate thanks to the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

There's a big turnout for the annual Lincoln fire and rescue's annual fun run at the zoo.

There were several activities including a mile ran or walk around the zoo.

Officer Sara Genoways with the Lincoln Police Dept. said, "I think it's always great to have that positive light to have the time to interact with our community and let them ask us questions and see all of our cool new equipment."

These kids also learned about the importance of smoke detectors and what to do when you call 911.