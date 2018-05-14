Native American allies protest police brutality - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Native American allies protest police brutality

Native American allies protest police brutality

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A group of native American allies gathered at the state capitol to protest police brutality.

The protestors say they are fed up with a statewide mistreatment of native Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

Recently, a few specific instances have brought this issue to the surface.

Protest leaders say they want to meet with the mayor and governor to discuss this issue face to face.

