Native American allies protest police brutality

A group of native American allies gathered at the state capitol to protest police brutality.

The protestors say they are fed up with a statewide mistreatment of native Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

Recently, a few specific instances have brought this issue to the surface.

Protest leaders say they want to meet with the mayor and governor to discuss this issue face to face.