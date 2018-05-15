Rep. Don Bacon awaits challenge from Democratic opponent - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Rep. Don Bacon awaits challenge from Democratic opponent

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Omaha-area voters are set to pick a Democratic nominee who will challenge U.S. Rep. Don Bacon after the Republican claimed the seat from Democrats two years ago.

The 2nd Congressional District race is the most high-profile contest among the Tuesday primaries in Nebraska and a potential bright spot for Democrats who are heavily outnumbered throughout the state.

Former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford hopes to win back his seat after Bacon defeated him in 2016, but political newcomer Kara Eastman has presented herself as a progressive alternative to the centrist Ashford.

Voters will also consider candidates in primary races for U.S. Senate, governor, state treasurer and legislative and congressional races.

