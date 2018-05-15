Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum unveils new artifacts

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland will be holding a special event this Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is a part of a new speaker series at the museum.

It will include a temporary display of aviation reconnaissance artifacts, including reconnaissance analysis during the Cold War.

The event will also provide an opportunity to tour the curatorial archives to view rare artifacts from WWII through the Cold War.

"They're going to see uniforms, they're going to see photos, pennants, memorabilia, technology - there's going to be a lot of reconnaissance cameras and equipment on display," said Brian York, one of the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum curators.

For more information on this event, go to the museum website at https://sacmuseum.org/.