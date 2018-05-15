Over 40 cases of fraud reported due to skimming device - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Over 40 cases of fraud reported due to skimming device

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

A skimming device found in Lincoln is connected to more than 40 fraud cases according to local law enforcement. 

Lincoln Police say they received 44 cases of fraud. 

The information of people living in Lincoln was taken from a bank ATM, their cards were duplicated and then used in Omaha.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office also received two similar reports. 

The skimming device has been removed and is now in LPD's possession while authorities investigate.

