Primary election day in Nebraska

It's primary election day in Nebraska and I'm live at a polling place near 13th and highway 2 where voters are filling out their ballots.

They opened bright and early at 8 this morning.

The election commissioner estimates about 47–thousand people, or about 25% of registered voters will vote in lancaster county.

Some of the big races include US senate and house, and the governor's race.

We'll have the latest results starting after 8 with live reports throughout the night..

Be sure to tune in to our newscasts tonight.

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>
    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

