Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

It's primary election day in Nebraska and I'm live at a polling place near 13th and highway 2 where voters are filling out their ballots.

They opened bright and early at 8 this morning.

The election commissioner estimates about 47–thousand people, or about 25% of registered voters will vote in lancaster county.

Some of the big races include US senate and house, and the governor's race.

We'll have the latest results starting after 8 with live reports throughout the night..

