NWU Golf shoots 313 at Day One of NCAA Tournament

Courtesy: NWU Athletics

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Nebraska Wesleyan shot a team score of 313 in the opening round of the 2018 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships that are being held at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro, North Carolina.

NWU is 36th in the field of 42 teams on day one when play was suspended at 4:25 pm (EST) with storms in the area. 18 teams did not complete their round on Tuesday. Play is expected to resume early Wednesday morning. After the round’s completion, the second round will begin via a shotgun start. The tournament will be cut down to the top 18 teams after the second round is completed.

Guilford College and Emory are tied for the team lead shooting outstanding team scores of -5 (283). They are nine strokes ahead of the nearest team and the only two teams to break par.

Freshman Alex Kubik led the way for the Prairie Wolves with an opening round score of 76 (+4). Kubik is the No. 5 golfer for NWU but had the best score of the day in his first national championship competition. He came out firing with a 2-under par 34 on the front nine, then was +6 on the back.

Just one stroke behind Kubik was another freshman, Christian Hall, who shot a 5-over 77 on Tuesday. Hall was under par through the first seven holes, but finished his front nine +2 at 38. He shot a 39 on the back to finish with a 77.

The third NWU freshman, Grant Johnson, was the third highest Prairie Wolves player with a score of 79. Johnson shot 38-41 on Tuesday to finish at +7.

Matt Unruh got off to a rough start taking a seven on the opening hole shooting a 45 on the front nine. He was able to shoot even par 36 with three birdies on the back nine but still ended at a disappointing 81. Jeff Paschal rounded out the NWU lineup with an 85.

Nebraska Wesleyan will tee off at 12:50 (EST) on the West Course on Wednesday (May 16) to try and climb up the team leaderboard.

NWU Scores

Alex Kubik – 76 (+4)

Christian Hall – 77 (+5)

Grant Johnson – 79 (+7)

Matt Unruh – 81 (+9)

Jeff Paschal – 85 ( +13)