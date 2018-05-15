Creighton to host Ohio State as part of Gavitt Tipoff Games

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

NEW YORK – The BIG EAST and Big Ten Conferences have announced the matchups for the fourth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games, with eight men's basketball contests set for Nov. 13-16, 2018.

Creighton will participate in the event for the fourth straight season, and host Ohio State on November 15th in the ninth all-time meeting between the Bluejays and Buckeyes. OSU leads the series, 5-3, though the programs have not met since 2004.

Game times will be announced at a later date. All games will be televised on FS1 or BTN.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games is a unique early-season series played between the two conferences and named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the BIG EAST and basketball visionary. The annual series, which is played on campus home courts, features games between local opponents as well as attractive intersectional matchups.



This year's Gavitt Games field includes Villanova, the reigning NCAA Champion, and Penn State, the 2018 NIT Champion. Among the 16 participating schools, six played in the NCAA Tournament last year and three played in the NIT. The NCAA Tournament teams are: Creighton, Michigan, Ohio State, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier. The three NIT squads are Marquette, Nebraska and Penn State. These nine teams won at least 20 games last year.



The Gavitt Tipoff Games schedule begins on Tuesday, Nov. 13, with Georgetown playing at Illinois and Wisconsin traveling to Xavier. Wisconsin and Xavier met in last year's Gavitt Games when the Musketeers defeated the Badgers on the road.



Villanova and Michigan, the schools that battled for the national championship in San Antonio, Texas, will meet again on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Villanova. In two additional Wednesday contests, Seton Hall travels to Nebraska and Marquette plays at Indiana.



The slate for Thursday, Nov. 15, includes Ohio State at Creighton, a matchup of NCAA Tournament squads, and NIT champion Penn State at DePaul.



The Gavitt Tipoff Games concludes with St. John's playing at Rutgers on Friday, Nov. 16.



Tuesday, Nov. 13

Georgetown at Illinois

Wisconsin at Xavier



Wednesday, Nov. 14

Michigan at Villanova

Seton Hall at Nebraska

Marquette at Indiana



Thursday, Nov. 15

Ohio State at Creighton

Penn State at DePaul



Friday, Nov. 16

St. John's at Rutgers



Creighton has faced ranked teams in each of the first three years of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. The Bluejays lost at No. 14 Indiana (86-65) on Nov. 19, 2015 before defeating No. 9 Wisconsin (79-67) on Nov. 15, 2016. Last season CU topped No. 20 Northwestern (92-88) on Nov. 15, 2017. Ohio State is 1-0 all-time in the Gavitt Tipoff Games, defeating Providence (72-67) on Nov. 17, 2016.



Creighton is 13-1 in its last 14 games against the Big Ten (with 11 different double-figure wins), and the Bluejays are also a perfect 16-0 in Thursday regular-season home games since the start of the 1995-96 campaign.



Coached by Greg McDermott, Creighton went 21-12 in 2017-18. The Bluejays tied for third place in the BIG EAST Conference and reached the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the last seven seasons. Ohio State went 25-9 last year and advanced to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament under Chris Holtmann, the former head coach at Butler who is 3-3 all-time against Creighton.



Scheduled through 2022, the Gavitt Tipoff Games will be played on consecutive days early in the college basketball season. The series will span eight years, with games played at home sites. Each BIG EAST team will participate a minimum of six times, while Big Ten programs will take part a minimum of four times. Teams from both conferences already meet in some traditional rivalry games, and those matchups will continue in the upcoming seasons.



The distinctive series between the two conferences is named to honor the late Gavitt, who had a profound and lasting influence on the sport of basketball at the collegiate, professional and Olympic levels. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.