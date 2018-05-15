Huskers basketball to host Seton Hall in Gavitt Tipoff Games

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Lincoln – Nebraska will welcome Seton Hall to Lincoln for the first time in school history as the Big Ten and Big East conferences announced the pairings for the 2018 Gavitt Tipoff Games on Tuesday.

Nebraska will host the Pirates on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Start time and television information will be announced at a later date. All eight Gavitt Tipoff Games are televised nationally on either FS1 or BTN.

The 2018 matchup with Seton Hall will mark the first time in three appearances that Nebraska has hosted a Gavitt Tip-off Games matchup. The Huskers previously made trips to Villanova (2015) and St. John’s (2017).

Seton Hall comes off a 22-12 season when the Pirates reached the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament before falling to eventual Final Four qualifier Kanas. Junior guard Myles Powell paces the Pirates, as he averaged 15.5 points and 2.8 assists per game to help coach Kevin Willard reach the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year.

The Huskers return four starters for seventh-year coach Tim Miles, including first-team All-Big Ten guard James Palmer Jr., from a team that went 22-11 last season, including a school-record 13 Big Ten wins. Palmer was fifth in the Big Ten in scoring at 17.2 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Big Red.

In all, the Huskers bring back their top four scorers, including three double-figure scorers, and rebounders from a year ago. The group also includes three-year starting point guard Glynn Watson Jr. (10.5 ppg, 3.2 apg) and Isaac Copeland, who was NU’s second-leading scorer (12.9 ppg) and rebounder (6.1 rpg) en route to honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades.

The Gavitt Tip-off Games is part of the Huskers’ non-conference slate which will also feature two games in Kansas City for the Hall of Fame Classic (Texas Tech, USC and Missouri State), a ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup (opponent and location TBD) as well as the annual matchup with Creighton. The 2018-19 slate will also include 20 Big Ten games, as pairings were announced last month.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games are an annual early-season series played between the two conferences and named in honor of Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East and basketball visionary. Big Ten schools will participate a minimum of four times during the eight-year event.