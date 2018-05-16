Company fires driver after student left on bus - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Company fires driver after student left on bus

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a driver was fired after an 11-year-old Grand Island student was found on a school bus at the bus yard.

The girl's mother, Jennifer Lonowski, said she called the bus service company last week when her daughter Jada hadn't arrived home and the bus was already 25 minutes late.

Lonowski says she went to the bus yard and found her daughter in the bus, still buckled up in her seat.

The driver told her the girl had fallen asleep, but Lonowski says she doesn't believe that.

Lonowski says Jada has Rett syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder. Her mom says Jada is completely nonverbal but understand everything.

A co-owner of the Holiday Express bus company, Mick Brown, confirmed Monday that the driver had been fired.

