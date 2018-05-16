Man Knocked Unconscious after Golf Cart Incident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man Knocked Unconscious after Golf Cart Incident

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

8@klkntv.com 

Lancaster County sheriffs say the golf cart accident happened at 10 pm on Tuesday night.

The injured man was riding on the back of a golf cart that was driven by a friend when a sharp turn threw him off, and he was knocked unconscious.

"Star Care was summoned to the scene and he was transported to the hospital with serious head trauma," says Todd Duncan the Chief Deputy of Lancaster County

The driver of the golf cart wasn't seriously injured, and there are no citations yet.

