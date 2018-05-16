Home invasion burglary in West Lincoln

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A second home invasion burglary in Lincoln, reported in just as many days.

A home near NW 48th and W Adams was broken into around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The 27-year-old victim living there reported three to four masked men forced their way into the home.

One guarded her and took her cell phone while the others stole electronics, jewelry and a television.

The loss was $350. She wasn't hurt.

Police are still looking for suspects.