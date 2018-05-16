Two arrested during traffic stop

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

21-year-old Gianni Phillips and 26-year-old Shelby McCabe were arrested during a traffic stop at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said an officer recognized Phillips driving, and suspected he was driving on a suspended license.

After confirming his license was suspended, he was pulled over.

The officer said Philliips crawled into the backseat and refused to get out, and denied he was driving.

After many verbal commands, Phillips got out and was arrested with his passenger McCabe.

Police towed the vehicle and during a search found a purse with methamphetamine and two pipes.

McCabe was arrested for possession of controlled substance and Phillips was arrested for driving under suspension and not comply with orders.