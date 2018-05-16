NU Athletics: Coaching Changes Announced for Men's Golf and Men's Tennis

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Wednesday that Men’s Golf Head Coach Bill Spangler and Men’s Tennis Head Coach Kerry McDermott will not return following the expiration of their contracts this summer.
“I would like to thank Coach Spangler and Coach McDermott for their dedicated years of outstanding service to the University of Nebraska, and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”
A national search for their replacements will begin immediately.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.