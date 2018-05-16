Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Omaha Storm Chasers

Royals & Storm Chasers Announce Exhibition Game for 2019

2019 Royals Exhibition Game presented by SAC Federal Credit Union set for March 25 at Werner Park

PAPILLION, NE (May 16, 2018) — The Omaha Storm Chasers and Kansas City Royals have announced the 2019 Royals Exhibition Game presented by SAC Federal Credit Union, which is scheduled for Monday, March 25, 2019 at Werner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.

“We are very excited to welcome the Kansas City Royals to Omaha in 2019,” said Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro. “We are very appreciative of Dayton Moore and the entire Royals organization in working with us in committing to making this game happen for our fans.”

”The Omaha community, Storm Chasers front office and their ownership has had an amazing and impactful influence on the success of the Kansas City Royals,” said Dayton Moore, Royals Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager. “As soon as the decision was made to postpone the exhibition earlier this year my first priority was to make good on returning to Omaha for our fans in that area. We are proud of the association we have and thrilled to play at Werner Park next spring.”

“As an organization that prides itself on its strong relationships with its minor league affiliates we are proud to bring a Major League exhibition game to Omaha. Obviously we attempted to do this in 2018 but were unable to do so because of inclement weather, hopefully Mother Nature will be a little kinder to us in 2019” added Kansas City Royals VP/ Assistant General Manager of Baseball Operations Scott Sharp.

The game will mark the first time the Kansas City Royals have played a contest at Werner Park. It will also be the first time the organization has participated in a game in the Omaha Metro since 2000.

Ticket prices will range from $9 to $40. Ticketholders for the cancelled 2018 Royals Exhibition Game will have the first opportunity for an exclusive online pre-sale for tickets to the 2019 contest. Those who purchased Club or Box seats will be able to pre-order beginning on May 17 at 10:00am CT using instructions provided via email on May 17.

Fans who purchased Sun Belt Bakery Home Run Porch or standing room only McDonald’s Berm tickets for the 2018 Royals Exhibition Game will also have a chance to take part in an exclusive online pre-sale starting on May 22 using instructions provided via email on May 17. Remaining tickets will go on sale on May 24 at 10:00am CT online at www.omahastormchasers.com, as well as through the Werner Park Ticket Office by phone at (402) 738-5100 and in-person.

The two teams were scheduled to meet on March 26, 2018, at Werner Park, however the game was cancelled due to inclement weather. Should inclement weather arise on March 25, 2019 a makeup date for the game has been set for March 26, 2019, with the start time to be determined. If the game is not played in 2019, tickets will be refundable for the ticket price, excluding fees, at the point of purchase.

The Storm Chasers are currently in the midst of an eight-game road trip and return to Werner Park for a nine-game homestand on Monday, May 21. First pitch of the series opener that day versus the New Orelans Baby Cakes is scheduled for 6:35pm at Werner Park.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. For more information please visit www.omahastormchasers.com and follow us on Twitter @OmaStormChasers and “like” us at www.facebook.com/omahastormchasers.